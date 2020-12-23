Total COVID-19 deaths top 9,000 in L.A. County, 23,000 across the state

With the coronavirus surging and hospitals filling, Los Angeles County has hit another grim milestone this week: surpassing 9,000 total deaths.

Los Angeles County on Tuesday tallied 96 new deaths, the third highest single-day count. The county is now averaging 85 deaths a day over the last week, a record.

The numbers underscore how as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across Los Angeles County, deaths are rapidly increasing.

“Unfortunately, today marks another tragic milestone as we acknowledge and grieve the more than 9,000 residents that have passed away from COVID-19. Our actions have an impact on the health and well-being of many people in our county, and not following the public health rules has deadly consequences,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Tuesday.

