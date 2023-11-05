The Pasadena Tournament of Roses held its 4th annual Día De Los Muertos art competition Sunday at the Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles.

The annual holiday, which is now celebrated around the world, is a tradition that started more than 3,000 years ago in Mexico and Central America to honor the lives and deaths of loved ones.

Students from across Southern California submitted art for the competition, where scholarships and gift cards were handed out in several different categories, including drawings, sugar skulls, poetry, face painting, graphic design and more.

“The art pieces are amazing,” The Tournament of Roses Senior Director of Communications Carlos Illingsworth told KTLA. “It’s amazing what these young children are creating, and we’re excited to provide a platform for them.”

The 4th annual Tournament of Roses Día De Los Muertos art competition was held Nov. 5, 2023, in downtown L.A. (KTLA)

Illingsworth added that observing Día De Los Muertos is about celebrating family, community and amazing float designs and art pieces that make people smile.

The list of winners and instructions on how to participate in next year’s competition can be found at The Tournament of Roses website.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.