Tournament of Roses to coronate 2022 Rose Queen

The Tournament of Roses will crown a queen to reign over the 2022 Rose Parade during a ceremony in Pasadena Tuesday night.
The queen will be chosen from seven finalists named to Royal Court earlier this month. This year’s princesses include:
- Jeannine Brigs of John Marshall Fundamental High School
- Nadia Chung of La Canada High School
- Ava Feldman of South Pasadena High School
- Abigail Griffith of Pasadena High School
- Swetha Somasundaram of Arcadia High School
- McKenzie Street of Flintridge Sacred Heart
- Jaeda Walden of La Canada High School
The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and greater Los Angeles area. Each member also received a $7,500 educational scholarship, the Tournament’s website stated.
The finalists were chosen from among hundreds of applicants based on criteria that include public speaking, academic achievement, youth leadership and involvement in the community and their schools.
The theme for the 133rd Rose Parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”
Check back to see who will be crowned queen!