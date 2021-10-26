Tournament of Roses to coronate 2022 Rose Queen

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced the 2022 Royal Court on Oct. 4, 2021. From left to right: Jeannine Briggs, John Marshall Fundamental High School; Abigail Griffith, Pasadena High School; Nadia Chung, La Cañada High School; Jaeda Walden, La Cañada High School; Swetha Somasundaram, Arcadia High School; Ava Feldman, South Pasadena High School; McKenzie Street, Flintridge Sacred Heart.

The Tournament of Roses will crown a queen to reign over the 2022 Rose Parade during a ceremony in Pasadena Tuesday night.

The queen will be chosen from seven finalists named to Royal Court earlier this month. This year’s princesses include:

Jeannine Brigs of John Marshall Fundamental High School

Nadia Chung of La Canada High School

Ava Feldman of South Pasadena High School

Abigail Griffith of Pasadena High School

Swetha Somasundaram of Arcadia High School

McKenzie Street of Flintridge Sacred Heart

Jaeda Walden of La Canada High School

The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court serve as ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and greater Los Angeles area. Each member also received a $7,500 educational scholarship, the Tournament’s website stated.

The finalists were chosen from among hundreds of applicants based on criteria that include public speaking, academic achievement, youth leadership and involvement in the community and their schools.

The theme for the 133rd Rose Parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

Check back to see who will be crowned queen!