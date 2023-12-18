It’s been a disappointing season for the USC Trojans, and this weekend, fans got even more bad news.

Malachi Nelson, the nation’s top QB recruit in 2023, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Nelson, a Los Alamitos native, backed up reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams this season, appearing in only one game.

Despite Williams’ departure for the NFL, where he’s expected to be a top draft pick, Nelson was unlikely to win the starting job in 2024, 247 Sports reports.

“The Trojans are actively pursuing a transfer quarterback to replace Caleb Williams and are squarely in the mix for Kansas State transfer Will Howard, meaning Nelson’s path to the starting job in Los Angeles would have been the 2025 season at the earliest,” according to 247 Sports.