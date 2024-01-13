Tow truck catches fire on freeway in Baldwin Park

A raging fire tore through a tow truck on a freeway in L.A. County early Saturday morning.

CHP and L.A. County Fire Department crews were called to the northbound span of the 605 Freeway near the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park just before 1 a.m. and found the tow truck’s cab completely engulfed in flames.

Sparks and flames were seen mere inches away from the SUV on the truck’s bed.

A raging fire tore through a tow truck on a freeway in L.A. County on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

A raging fire tore through a tow truck on a freeway in L.A. County on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

A raging fire tore through a tow truck on a freeway in L.A. County on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (KeyNewsTV)

Video shows firefighters extinguishing the fire on the median as traffic quickly sped past.

The driver escaped unharmed, and the cause of the blaze is unknown.