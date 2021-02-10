Tow truck driver left critically injured by hit-and-run driver in East Hollywood

Police are asking the public for information Wednesday amid their investigation into a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a tow truck driver in East Hollywood earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 6, near the intersection of Virgil Avenue and Clinton Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified 46-year-old tow truck driver was standing in the roadway taking pictures of a vehicle when he was struck by the hit-and-run driver traveling southbound on Virgil Street.

The victim suffered severe blunt force trauma injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The driver fled the scene without identifying themself or rendering aid to the victim.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in the crash is asked to contact Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713.