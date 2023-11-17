A tow truck driver was arrested after crashing into several parked vehicles and one moving car in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Griffith Avenue.

Video showed the truck overturning and landing on the parked vehicles as it barreled down the street.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the initial collision was transported from the scene in unknown condition, according to stringer news provider OnScene.TV.

The driver was treated and arrested on suspicion of DUI, the stringer service stated.

A resident who came out of her home after hearing the crash counted about five vehicles involved in the incident.

She described hearing “A hard crash. It was kind of like an explosion … It was just so scary,” she said.

The Los Angeles Police Department was at the scene to investigate the incident.