A high school in Orange County was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after it was reported that one of the students had a gun, authorities announced.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to NOVA Academy Early College High School, located at 500 W. Santa Ana Blvd., just before 1 p.m. on reports of “a possible active shooter,” according to an SAPD news release.

With the help of school officials, police evacuated all the students and school personnel while officers checked the school.

KTLA’s Chip Yost learned that a male student brought a toy from home and showed it to another student. A third student witnessed the interaction and reported it to the teacher, who then advised the NOVA Academy’s principal, which prompted the lockdown.

“The appropriate safety measures were taken by both our Officers and NOVA Academy staff to ensure everyone’s safety,” the release stated.

The male student was detained, and the toy gun was confiscated pending an investigation, police added.

It is unclear if the student will face any charges.