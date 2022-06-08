The Pomona Police Department is investigating after a storage unit filled with toys was broken into over the weekend.

The city-owned storage unit was being used by the Police Department for its annual “Santa Cop” toy drive.

Pomona police found the unit broken into on Monday around 2 p.m. and it’s believed the storage unit was ransacked sometime over the previous weekend.

Bicycles, Disney toys, Lego sets and Supreme fashion bags were all stolen, the Police Department said. In total, more than $7,000 worth of toys and gifts were taken from the storage unit.

The Santa Cop toy drive is a yearlong fundraising event that provides presents to kids and families who normally would be left giftless over the holidays. It’s made possible by donations and fundraising and staffed by volunteers.

In 2021, more than 200 families received gifts and supermarket gift cards through the program, police said.

The Pomona Police Department is asking anyone for information about the storage unit burglary to give them a call at 909-620-2085. You can also submit an anonymous online at lacrimestoppers.org.

If you are interested in donating to help restock the Santa Cop program, contact the Pomona Police Department’s Community Programs Unit at 909-620-2318.