Trader Joe’s announces 1,250 employee COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths since start of pandemic

Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s said more than 1,000 of its employees nationwide have been infected with coronavirus and two have died since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 6, 2020.

