An Encino trading card shop is asking collectors to keep an eye out for valuable merchandise after burglars were caught on camera stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cards from the business in the dead of night.

The Tuesday night burglary was seemingly well-planned as two masked men broke through the front door of Mamba Cards while a third accomplice backed a white pickup truck into the driveway.

The owners of Mamba Cards said the business is not a conventional storefront; they do most of their business online and their office isn’t open to the public.

The burglars likely were familiar with the business already, knew what they were taking and were able to get in and out in less than five minutes.

Collectors say many of the trading cards are so valuable that they will be easy to spot if the thieves try to sell them. For a list of the stolen items, click here.

The getaway vehicle was described as a white Honda Ridgeline. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Valley Station at 818-374-7611. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org