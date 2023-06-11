An authentic “Maya Union” wedding ceremony that was open to the public was held Sunday at the Hotel Maya in Long Beach.

The service, conducted in the Mayan language, was packed with mysticism steeped in deep, meaningful ancient tradition.

“What we are trying to accomplish with this couple is that they end up bonding for the rest of their lives,” Marco Pacheco, the President and Founder of Casa De La Cultura Maya, told KTLA.

Pacheco noted that in preparation for the Maya Union, everything on the altar was symbolic of the elements fire, earth, water, air and the universe.

“This ancestral music…is Mayan ancestral music. Any time we hear the music, the music brings us to a soothing place right away in ourselves,” he added.

A Mayan elder from the Yucatan Peninsula performed the ceremony, complete with a purification ritual using Copal, a native plant burned by the Mayas as incense.

“Every year, we do things within an overarching campaign to honor all things Mayan,” said Allison Lesser, the director of sales and marketing at Hotel Maya. “The ceremony is really all (about) a spiritual connection of bringing two loves together. It’s just something unique we all don’t usually get to take part in, but it’s something we all share, and it really is celebrating love in the end.”

A woman participating in a traditional Maya Union ceremony in Long Beach on June 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A couple seen getting married during a traditional Maya Union ceremony June 11, 2023 in Long Beach. (KTLA)

According to Pacheco, a lot of the Mayan practices were hidden throughout history.

“Now we have the ability to do it out in the open and let people know how important these rituals are not only for our culture, but for everyone, for humanity at large,” he said.

KTLA Photojournalist Phil Ige reports.