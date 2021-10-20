Traffic alert: Full closure on stretch of 101 Freeway through downtown L.A. set to begin Friday

A constuction work sign is seen in this file photo. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A portion of the 101 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles is set to undergo the first of two weekend closures to remove temporary frame supports from the new Sixth Street Viaduct.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, a 2.5-mile stretch of the freeway will close in both directions from the 101/10 spilt to the 5/10/101 interchange just east of downtown.

The transition from the westbound 60 Freeway to the 101 will also be closed due to the project.

The freeway and transition road are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. Sunday.

The closures are part of the city’s $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

The arches over the 101 Freeway are now fully supported and no longer require any additional support from falsework under the bridge, according to the city’s sixthstreetviaduct.org website.

A second closure of the same stretch of freeway is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

Traffic detours are shown on the map below. More information about the project and detours can be found on the city’s website.

A map of the 101 Freeway closure was provided by the city of Los Angeles.