A pursuit suspect in a possibly stolen vehicle who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer crashed on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale Monday night and was taken into custody.

Officers with the Bell Gardens Police Department initiated the chase, which was traveling in northbound lanes of the 605 Freeway when the suspect somehow lost control of the vehicle and the crash occurred, just north of the 210 Freeway.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to assist Bell Gardens PD.

Initially, the suspect refused to surrender to authorities. He then jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee police on foot before being taken into custody.

Traffic backed up on the northbound 605 Freeway in Irwindale after a pursuit suspect crashed on Sept. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

A pursuit suspect crashed on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale on Sept. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

CHP and first responders of the scene of a pursuit that ended in a crash on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale on Sept. 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene and were treating the suspect for unknown injuries.

Aerial footage of the scene taken by Sky5 showed traffic on the northbound 605 backed up for nearly a mile as authorities worked to clear the area.