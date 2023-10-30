The Monday morning commute for drivers on the 101 Freeway is being impacted heavily by a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

Sky5 footage shows a police presence on the southbound span of the freeway at the shared exit to Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue.

The two right lanes and the on-ramp to the southbound 101 were blocked through 6:45 a.m. Monday while police conducted their investigation.

A SigAlert has been issued for the area, with traffic backed up from the Gower Street exit, according to KTLA 5 traffic reporter Ginger Chan.

The deadly crash came mere hours after another deadly crash closed all lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway at Sherman Way on Monday morning.