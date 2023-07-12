A traffic sign playing classical music in a Santa Monica intersection is prompting complaints from people who are finding it hard to sleep.

The music-playing sign was placed at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Broadway and apparently blasts its classical tunes day and night.

Residents have told KTLA about the situation, including one caller who said the music is too loud and makes sleeping difficult.

It was unclear why the traffic sign is playing the music.

KTLA put in a call to the city but has not heard back.