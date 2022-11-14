A traffic stop on Nov. 11, 2022 led LBPD officers to the home of a felon where firearms and narcotics were seized (LBPD)

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department conducted a traffic stop Friday that ultimately led to the seizure of several firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines, along with narcotics and cash.

The stop occurred just after 1:00 a.m. near Cherry Avenue and Anaheim Street for a traffic violation, according to a department news release.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Robert James Brobst, was determined to be in violation of his felony probation.

Brobst was arrested, detained and a probation compliance check was performed at his residence.

“During their search, officers discovered two firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, drugs and narcotics intended to be sold,” as well as materials to build un-serialized firearms, police said in the release.

Brobst was booked into Long Beach City Jail, where he faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a loaded firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

His bail was set at $560,000.