Traffic stop on 60 Freeway in Monterey Park ends in deadly police shooting

One person was killed when a traffic stop on the 60 Freeway ended with officers opening fire in Monterey Park Monday night.

The events began about 8:20 p.m. when two officers pulled over a vehicle traveling eastbound on the freeway near Paramount Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Manzano said.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers were involved in a shooting, Manzano said. The suspect was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the officers to open fire.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a sheathed Samurai sword on the freeway but Manzano did not know if the item played any role in the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The eastbound 60 Freeway was closed for several hours during the investigation.