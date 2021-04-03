Tragic mass shooting in Orange took innocent lives, shattered a family business

Luis Tovar lived for his family.

An avid outdoorsman, the 50-year-old frequently loaded them up in his fifth-wheel for camping trips to Arizona. He sat them on the back of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to ride through the hills above Fullerton. They spent every Fourth of July, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas gathered at his home in northeast Anaheim.

And when he launched Unified Homes in 2006 with the goal of helping people buy, sell and remodel their manufactured homes, it was only fitting that his family be part of that, too. But this week, a business he built from the ground up became the setting for tragedy.

On Wednesday, a gunman entered the office building on West Lincoln Avenue and opened fire, killing Tovar; his daughter Genevieve Raygoza, 28; longtime employee Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and 9-year-old Matthew Farias, who was Genevieve’s half-brother.

