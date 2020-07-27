Pair of coyote attacks prompt officials to close popular trail in Mission Viejo

A pair of coyote attacks over the weekend have prompted Orange County officials to close a popular trail in Mission Viejo.

The attacks occurred Saturday morning while the victims were out exercising in the Jeronimo Open Space area.

The first victim, a woman, was out jogging when a coyote bit her lower left calf, a spokeswoman told the Associated Press. A time for the first attack was not given.

The second victim was on the Oso Creek Trail about 6:30 a.m. when she was bitten on the ankle.

Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The trail is closed pending an investigation by animal control officers and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It is unclear whether the same coyote was involved in both attacks.

Today, 2 different parties reported coyote bites to a human. MV Animal Services is working with the Department of Fish & Wildlife on this matter and a section of Jeronimo Open Space has been closed. Please be aware and vigilant when you are out where wildlife is prevalent. pic.twitter.com/QIe4SuVkbb — Mission Viejo (@MissionViejoCA) July 25, 2020