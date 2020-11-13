Trailer full of family’s belongings stolen from outside San Pedro home

Tim and Ana Matson were in the process of moving into their new San Pedro home Tuesday when they say their trailer was stolen from right outside their window with much of their belongings inside.

“It was definitely a shock and huge bummer,” Ana Matson said.

Thieves cut the locks and stole the trailer that was parked 20 feet away from their room, the couple said.

“It was probably about 5:15 in the morning that I woken up and I heard saws going,” said Tim Matson, a church pastor. “All of a sudden I just saw the trailer leaving. I ran out in my boxers. It was probably 45 degrees.”

They reported the incident and estimate the loss to be more than $10,000. They say they were in the process of getting the trailer insured.

“We’re just sad. It’s a memory thing for us,” Ana said.

The material things can be replaced, Tim reminded himself.

“It’s just a huge sense of no one was hurt so I’m very thankful for that,” he said.