Multiple cars of a Union Pacific train derailed on Saturday afternoon, and the incident occurred in the area where suspected package thieves left stolen goods covering the tracks.

Approximately 17 cars derailed near the LATC Intermodal Terminal in Lincoln Heights, which is “the same area where the vandalism has been occurring,” Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said in an email.

The train’s crew was uninjured, and an investigation is ongoing, Tysver added.