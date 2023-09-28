A woman was injured when her car was struck by a train in Pasadena Thursday morning.

Officials were called out to the intersection of Raymond Avenue and California Boulevard at about 9:20 a.m., according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

A woman, 40, had to be extricated from her vehicle after it was hit by a train. Footage from the scene appeared to show that the dark-colored vehicle was sent careening into a nearby building.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

None of the train passengers were hurt, and buses were called to take them to the next stop.

Traffic at the intersection is expected to be impacted for several hours, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.