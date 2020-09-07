Transgender crisis hotline is flooded with calls every time Trump admin rules threaten LGBTQ community

Oriana, a volunteer with the peer-support network Trans Lifeline, at home in Boston in July. The phone shows the total calls answered by the nonprofit to date.(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Oriana went through the usual motions of preparing for a two-hour shift on the hotline. They filled a big glass of water, swaddled their armchair in a blanket and laid out a crochet hook and yarn on the desk, in case there was a lull in calls.

Downtime was unlikely, though, on this summer night.

The Trump administration had just finalized a rule that would reduce protections for transgender patients from discrimination by doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies. And Trans Lifeline, which describes itself as the only crisis hotline for trans people operated entirely by trans people, is flooded with calls every time the nation’s highest office does something that threatens the LGBTQ community.

The calls come from those seeking help, as well as prank callers urged by alt-right websites to scare and traumatize trans people in their most vulnerable moments and to tie up the lines so that those reeling from the news can’t get through.

