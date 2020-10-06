Transgender woman stabbed multiple times in targeted attack at MacArthur Park

A transgender woman was targeted and “brutally stabbed” in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood on Sunday night after being surrounded by a group of men who suggested hatred for “gays,” according to the LAPD.

The 42-year-old woman, whom police did not identify, was seated on a park bench about 9:30 p.m. when she was surrounded by four to five men, one of whom said “something to the effect of, ‘We don’t want gays in the park,’” police officials said.

The woman was then stabbed before the group fled, police said.

Though gender identity and sexual orientation are completely different, LGBTQ rights activists say people who show hatred for one or the other often conflate the two.

