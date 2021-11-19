Transient arrested after pouring gasoline on relative’s Moorpark home, vehicle: Sheriff

33-year-old transient Shaka Watkins is seen in a booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19, 2021.

A man was arrested Friday after pouring gasoline on the Moorpark residence of a relative, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Moonsong Court just before 10 a.m. regarding a man trying to light a residence on fire, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The man, identified as 33-year-old transient Shaka Watkins, was confronted by a 61-year-old male victim and a fight ensued in the middle of the street, according to the news release.

The victim was knocked to the ground by Watkins and ultimately suffered injuries requiring treatment at a local hospital, officials said.

Watkins was detained at the scene and transported to the Moorpark Police Station.

During the investigation, it was determined Watkins poured a significant amount of gasoline on the front door and garage door of the home, along with on a vehicle associated with the residence, officials said.

Through video surveillance, witness statements and statements made by Watkins, it was determined he came to the residence, knowing a 53-year-old woman who lived there, with the intent of burning the place down and killing her and anyone inside, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The investigation revealed both victims are related to Watkins, though authorities did not provide information on their relation.

Watkins was arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted arson. Bail was set at $1.5 million.

