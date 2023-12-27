A person experiencing homelessness was arrested on attempted murder charges after attacking another transient on Christmas Day.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Central Station, the attack occurred just before 6:15 p.m. Monday in a field near the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Juanita Street in Loma Linda.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 25700 of Barton Road on reports of a victim, later identified as 57-year-old Anthony Pasillas Aldana, bleeding from the head.

“Aldana was assaulted with an unknown weapon…and went to the business seeking assistance,” law enforcement officials said.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities responded to the field where the assault was said to have occurred and located the crime scene along with evidence, SBSD said.

In addition, deputies contacted an individual at the location who was then determined to be the suspect. They were identified as 56-year-old Kendi Narmer Pakeybey.

Pakeybey was booked into the Central Detention Center on an attempted murder charge and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Deputy J. Tamayo or Deputy R. Olivares of the SBSD’s Central Station by calling 909-387-3545.

To submit information anonymously, call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7436 or visit their website.