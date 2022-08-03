Darrell Waters, shown in this photo provided by the Torrance Police Department, was arrested on Aug. 1, 2022, for a sexual assault, police said.

A 46-year-old homeless man has been identified as the person arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in Torrance early Sunday morning.

The woman was attacked around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, leaving her “badly injured” after she fought her assailant, according to the Torrance Police Department.

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding the alleged attacker, but then later announced that a man had been arrested in connection to the case.

Police identified Darrell Waters as the suspected attacker, and he was arrested without incident, officials said.

Jail records indicate that Waters was arrested Monday evening, and he is being held by the TPD in lieu of $1.18 million bail. He was due to appear in Torrance Municipal Court on Wednesday.

A search of jail records shows that Waters had been arrested by police on Friday and released on his own recognizance on Saturday, the day before the attack, though the records do not indicate the reason for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 310-328-3456 with any information that may lead to additional victims of Waters, police said, adding that callers should reference case number 220029321.