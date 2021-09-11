Transient arrested in Anaheim stabbing: police

Andrew Isaiah Godinez was arrested by the Anaheim Police Department on Sept. 10, 2021. (Anaheim Police Department)

A 24-year-old transient was arrested in the Anaheim stabbing death of a security guard, the Anaheim Police Department announced Saturday.

Andrew Isaiah Godinez, who is from the Anaheim area, stabbed 46-year-old Tustin resident Joseph Paul Gomez to death Friday night, the APD announced in a release.

The “unprovoked” attack occurred at about 10:13 p.m. in a strip mall in the 1800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, where Gomez was working as a security guard, police said.

Godinez was arrested while leaving the scene.

Gomez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police are seeking more information about the stabbing, and anyone with information should call 714-321-3669.

