A transient man is facing charges of arson and attempted murder after a fire was set at a homeless encampment in Riverside on April 15.

The encampment in the 5900 block of Van Buren Boulevard was “well involved” with the fire, which was set at about 7:30 a.m.

A man was “suffering from significant burns to his lower extremities” when Riverside Fire Department personnel arrived, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release.

The Fire Department determined that the fire was “intentionally ignited while the victim was inside the encampment,” police said.

Joseph Breyer, a 42-year-old transient man of Riverside, was identified as a suspect. He was located and arrested on Wednesday, then booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside Fire Department Capt. Ray Mendoza at 951-826-5640 or RBMendoza@RiversideCA.gov.