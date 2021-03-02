Transient arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of homeless man at Corona Jack in the Box

Rudy Flores is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Corona Police Department on March 2, 2021.

A homeless man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another homeless man at a fast food restaurant in Corona, police said Tuesday.

Rudy Flores, 42, a transient from Corona, was taken into custody after the fatal altercation that happened early Monday at the Jack in the Box in the 2200 block of Griffin Way, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Corona police officers responded to the Jack in the Box and found the victim, 42-year-old Robert Anthony Giroux, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, Giroux, who was from Corona, died from his injuries at the scene.

Detectives followed up on various investigative leads after the fatal stabbing. Flores was located by the Homeless Outreach & Psychological Evaluation team. According to police, Flores was in possession of a knife, which is believed to be the weapon used in Giroux’s slaying, and other evidence.

The Corona Police Department said the fatal stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and no other suspects are believed to be involved.

Flores was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. His bail was set at $2 million dollars.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email Dan.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.