Transient charged in death of 70-year-old nurse assaulted at downtown L.A. bus stop

A transient was charged Tuesday in the killing of a 70-year-old woman at a downtown Los Angeles bus stop last week.

Kerry Bell, 48, was charged with one count of murder for the Jan. 13 attack that left Sandra Shells with a fractured skull and ultimately led to her death, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Bell, a transient who lived near the site of the incident, is accused of randomly attacking and striking Shells at a transit bus stop near Union Station, on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street.

Shells, who was on her way to work as a registered nurse at L.A. County-USC Medical Center, fell backward and hit her head on the ground. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there three days later.

“Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement. “To lose such a valuable member of our community is tragic and my office will hold accountable the person responsible for her death.”

Arraignment was expected to take place later Tuesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

“Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC,” officials with L.A. County-USC Medical Center said in a statement.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger called for a full investigation into the assault, arguing that essential workers who are already working in tough conditions during the pandemic deserve a “more safe and stable environments.”

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.