A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday.

The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA.

Just before 7 a.m., a cleaning crew approached him to ask him to leave but realized the man was unresponsive, officials said.

The Los Angeles police and fire departments were called out to the campus. LAFD pronounced him deceased due to natural causes.

The county coroner picked up the body and a clean-up is underway.

School functions were not affected, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.