The Burbank Police Department is looking for a transient they say vandalized several locations with antisemitic graffiti on Friday.

Klinton Dion is seen in undated mugshots provided by the Burbank Police Department.

Klinton Allister Dion, 32, is wanted for a hate crime after he allegedly vandalized the Temple Emanu El at 1302 N. Glenoaks Blvd., the underground garage of an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Cypress Avenue and a city-owned utility box nearby.

Klinton Dion is seen in undated surveillance photos provided by the Burbank Police Department.

He is “known to frequent Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, Temple City, El Segundo and Los Angeles,” police said in a news release, adding that he “has a faint tattoo above his left eyebrow.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Voorhis at 818-238-3210 or email jvoorhis@burbankca.gov.