Trapped driver saved from burning vehicle in Riverside

A Good Samaritan is being hailed as a hero after saving a person trapped inside a burning vehicle on Monday night.

The vehicle burst into flames just after 10 p.m. on the 215 Freeway in Riverside.

The vehicle burst into flames just after 10 p.m. on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. (OnSceneTV)

The vehicle burst into flames just after 10 p.m. on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. (OnSceneTV)

The vehicle burst into flames just after 10 p.m. on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. (OnSceneTV)

The vehicle burst into flames just after 10 p.m. on the 215 Freeway in Riverside. (OnSceneTV)

Officers with the California Highway Patrol received several calls regarding a car engulfed in flames with a person still inside, but by the time they arrived on scene, they learned that the driver had already been helped out of the burning vehicle by another motorist.

Neither driver was injured.

It remains unclear what caused the car to go up in flames.