Travelers into L.A. must sign form acknowledging COVID-19 quarantine — or face possible $500 fine

As coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout Los Angeles, out-of-state travelers arriving in the city by air and train must now sign a form acknowledging the county’s 14-day quarantine requirement, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday.

The new form will be required beginning Wednesday, in time for the last waves of Thanksgiving travelers coming through Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys airport, and on trains arriving at Union Station. Signs will remind travelers of the requirement, and airlines will notify their passengers as well, Garcetti said. Failure to fill out the form could result in a fine of up to $500.

“If there’s any way you can avoid travel, cancel those plans,” Garcetti said. “Emergencies and essential work travel should be the only excuse that we get on a plane anywhere right now.”

The form, available at travel.lacity.org, acknowledges that anyone traveling to California from other states or countries should self-quarantine for 14 days and limit interactions to their immediate household. All travelers over the age of 16 must fill out the form by submitting their name and contact information.

