A bear from east Los Angeles County led Fish and Wildlife officials on a chase near San Bernardino, just days after she was captured in Rancho Cucamonga and released into the mountains.

The bear was spotted Thursday in a tree at Mary and Darby streets in Muscoy, an area north of San Bernardino.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the female bear is between three and four years old, weighing between 250 and 300 pounds, and was originally from the Sierra Madre area.

She was captured Sunday in Rancho Cucamonga and released in the San Gabriel Mountains, officials said.

A black bear from east L.A. County showed up in Muscoy on Sept. 28, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The bear has ear tags and Fish and Wildlife plan to put a GPS collar on her if and when they are able to recapture her.

Officials said the bear got into the tree because she was scared, and they expect she will come down when it gets dark. Fish and Wildlife officials say they will not be able to use a tranquilizer gun in the dark, meaning the incident might go on through the night.

The bear was first discovered Thursday around 7:30 a.m. near Muscoy Elementary School, leading the school having to adjust its student dismissal plans. Students were all being released in the front of the school, and children who typically walk home were being kept until a family member could arrive to pick them up.

A large crowd gathered to get a glimpse of a black bear that climbed a tree in Muscoy on Sept. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

School officials did not believe operations would be affected by the bear Friday.

By Thursday evening, a large crowd gathered near the scene in hopes of catching a glimpse of the marauding bruin.

Just before 7 p.m., the bear apparently got down from the tree and began fleeing through the town, scaling fences and traversing residential neighborhoods.

Bear encounters with humans are growing in regularity, in part due to soaring temperatures from global climate change.

To reduce the likelihood of having a bad encounter with a bear, the National Park Service has a list of tips and tricks to avoid encounters, as well as what to do if you come face-to-face with one of the apex predators.

Some of those tips include talking calmly to the bear so it knows you’re human and not prey, getting as big as possible, and remaining calm. You should never run from a bear or allow the bear to eat your food and, as evidenced by this bear, never try to escape by climbing up a tree.

For more tips, including when to play dead and when to fight back, click here.