Traveling ‘Hoops Bus’ rebuilds rundown L.A. basketball courts while empowering communities

A former basketball player, inspired by the cement basketball courts in Venice Beach, converted an old school bus collecting dust into a “traveling basketball machine.”

Nick Ansom, founder of The Hoops Bus, has been touring across the United States, even overseas, while reviving and rebuilding basketball courts and fighting for racial equality.

The idea began while Ansom was vacationing in Belize, where he came across a rundown basketball court and decided to fix it. After returning to his home in Venice Beach, Ansom came up with the “Hoops Bus” concept — traveling around L.A. to fix up rundown neighborhood basketball courts.

Ansom recently traveled to the White House and is on the road again “to get out the vote, build courts not walls, dunk on racism and spread love through basketball,” according to the bus’ GoFundMe page.

Those who wish contribute to their efforts of rebuilding neighborhood basketball courts can make a donation on GoFundMe.

Glen Walker reports from Venice for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 30, 2020.