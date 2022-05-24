A traveling nurse was reunited Monday with her 6-year-old Australian shepherd that was stolen from the Los Feliz area.

The nurse was working an overnight shift at a hospital and returned to find her 1970s camper stolen, along with her belongings and beloved pet.

Los Angeles Police Department officers later found the van, with the dog inside, and arrested a woman that was seen emerging from the vehicle.

LAPD Lt. Earl Pery said the woman was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, but police “highly doubt” she was the one who actually stole the camper.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.