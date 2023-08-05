A large tree branch fell off a tree and crushed three cars in El Sereno, including one with a mother and her two children.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. Friday night in a parking lot near the intersection of North El Sereno Avenue and North Huntington Drive.

The two children – one teenager and one small child – were able to climb out of the vehicle, but their mother remained trapped inside as firefighters rushed to the scene.

A tree branch fell on three cars, including one with a mother and her two children inside, in El Sereno, California on Friday, August 5, 2023. (OC Hawk)

The tree landed on the car as it was backing out of its parking space, LAFD Battalion Chief Daniel Curry said.

Rescue crews used a crane to lift the branch off the vehicles and free the trapped mother.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Two other empty cars were also damaged by the tree branch.