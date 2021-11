A tree fell in a parking lot near the Greek Theatre in Griffith Park at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, damaging 27 cars and injuring a woman, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 40-to-50-foot-tall tree injured the lower leg of a 35-year-old woman, and she was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LAFD.

The scheduled performer on Wednesday night is musical trio Khruangbin.

Pedro Rivera reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 3, 2021.