A tree fell into a home in Encino Sunday night, trapping one person, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The “large” tree fell into a two-story home in the 5000 block of North Odessa Avenue, and three of the four people inside were “safely evacuated,” the LAFD said in an alert.

The fourth person remained trapped inside the house, and an “extended rescue operation” was underway shortly after 11:45 p.m., the alert added.

No further details were available.