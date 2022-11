A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

A large tree in Tarzana came toppling down on a car Thursday afternoon, bringing a light pole with it.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Etiwanda Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

Public Works crews showed up to the scene with chainsaws and heavy equipment in order to clear the tree and the light pole.

There were no reports of injury and it’s unclear if the vehicle sustained serious damage.