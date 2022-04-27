Residents of a Hollywood Hills apartment building woke up Wednesday to find a large tree had toppled onto the building, knocking over power lines on its way down.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ivar Avenue just north of the 101 Freeway.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the large tree resting on the apartment building and several vehicles after it came crashing down during the early morning hours.

Power was knocked out to the building and the nearby neighborhood, video showed.

There was no word on what caused the tree to fall or when power would be restored.

It was also unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.