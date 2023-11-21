A tree trimmer died after getting electrocuted in Cheviot Hills Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The trimmer, only identified as a man about 30 years old, was about 20 or 25 feet up a tree or hedges when responders arrived at the scene in the 10300 block of West Glenbarr Avenue at about 1:20 p.m.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power (LADWP) de-energized the power lines and firefighters used a ladder to get to the man, but he was “beyond medical help” and declared dead at the scene, officials said.

He “appears to have been electrocuted,” according to the initial LAFD alert.

“Firefighters will conduct a body recovery to bring the patient to ground level,” officials said.

His name was not immediately released.