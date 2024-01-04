A large tree was toppled and power lines were knocked down as gusty winds hit the San Fernando Valley overnight.

Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were most impacted by the powerful winds, which came on the heels of Wednesday’s rain storm, KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

A large tree toppled amid strong winds in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2024. (RMG News)

Video Thursday morning showed a downed tree in the 4700 block of Noble Avenue nearly hit a home and several parked cars in Sherman Oaks.

Power lines were also toppled in nearby neighborhoods, leaving hundreds without power.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said 217 customers were without power during Thursday’s early morning hours.

Southern California Edison reported 236 customers without power in Los Angeles County.

The gusty winds are expected to continue through Thursday, with wind advisories in place for parts of the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County beaches through 1 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are warning drivers of high-profile vehicles about traveling through the Grapevine, where gusts could reach 60 mph Thursday afternoon.

Unsettled weather lingers over Southern California. (NWSLA)

There is also a 20% to 30% chance of snow falling on the Grapevine overnight as unsettled weather continues to affect our mountains and foothills.