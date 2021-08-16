Trevor Bauer, accuser in court for restraining order hearing linked to sex assault allegations

Trevor Bauer and the woman accusing him of sexual assault are due in a Los Angeles Superior Court Monday for a civil hearing on whether to extend a temporary restraining order obtained against the Dodgers pitcher in late June.

The order stems from allegations he choked a 27-year-old woman to the point of unconsciousness and punched her in the face during a sexual encounter earlier this year.

Bauer and his attorneys have denied the allegations, saying the interactions were wholly consensual.

Bauer’s legal team also filed a motion to dismiss the order, which was denied Monday. The judge said it needed to be determined whether the encounter was consensual or not, and that she needs to hear the woman’s testimony.

A continuance on the issue is also being discussed. The hearing, if it does go forward, is expected to take several days.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported over the weekend that an Ohio woman sought a protective order against Bauer last year, accusing him of punching and choking her during a sexual encounter.

The Post says they obtained photos of injuries that the woman alleges are from the pitcher. Injury photos allegedly caused by Bauer have been widely distributed in the California case.

Bauer took to social media to deny the Ohio woman’s allegations, also saying the Post ignored evidence and information about the woman’s behavior and opted to run a “salacious” story.

While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/VhDNQyM1cb — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) August 14, 2021

Bauer is currently on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball while it conducts an investigation. His leave, which has been extended five times, currently runs through Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department has also been investigating the accusations in California against Bauer.