Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer announced Monday that he has filed a defamation lawsuit against the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Bauer also named one of the woman’s attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, in the lawsuit, alleging he made “knowingly false statements” about the player in the media.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Bauer said on Twitter.

Bauer currently has a pending defamation lawsuit against The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year decided not to pursue criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

The fate of the Cy Young-winning pitcher remains unknown, as Major League Baseball has extended his leave through April 29.

He last pitched June 29, 2021, just months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds.

