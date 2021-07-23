Hearing connected to Trevor Bauer sexual assault allegations set to take place Friday

A hearing was set to take place Friday in connection with the sexual assault allegations made against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last month.

A judge is expected to consider whether to extend a restraining order, which was issued June 29, on claims that Bauer choked a woman to the point of unconsciousness and hit her in the face during a pair of sexual encounters earlier this year.

According to a declaration made by the woman, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, has disputed the allegations, saying the pitcher’s interactions with the woman were wholly consensual.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Fetterolf said when the allegations were made in June.

A Pasadena police spokesman has confirmed that the department is looking into the accusations.

Bauer has been placed on administrative leave through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association as the sport conducts its investigation.

Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join the Dodgers earlier this year.