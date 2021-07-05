Trevor Bauer not expected to return to Dodgers this week, Dave Roberts says

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday he doesn’t expect pitcher Trevor Bauer to return to the team when his seven-day paid administrative leave ends Friday.

“I don’t see it happening,” Roberts said before the Dodgers opened a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Major League Baseball placed Bauer on leave Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him Tuesday.

MLB would need approval from the players’ union to extend the leave beyond seven days. Without it, Bauer is eligible to return Friday when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium unless the organization issues disciplinary action of its own. The union could then file a grievance if the Dodgers suspend or bench Bauer.

